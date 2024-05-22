Gurmeet Choudhary reveals secret to fit physique; says, 'had no samosas for 14 years'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is also known for his dedication to fitness and healthy living, shared the secret behind his chiselled physique, leaving fans in awe.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the 'Khamoshiyan' actor shared a shirtless picture showcasing his well-defined abs, alongside a revelation that he hasn't indulged in his favourite snack, samosas, for 14 years.

Accompanying the picture was a heartfelt caption where Gurmeet wrote, "It's been 14 years since I last ate a samosa, even though I love them! That's the kind of dedication it takes to maintain my physique. Filming almost every day, yet never forgetting my workouts and diet."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7QnHKwC21Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after the actor dropped the picture, fans chimed in the comment section to admire the actor's dedication.

One user wrote, "Iss body ke liye samosa ka tyaag karna padta hai" (You have to give up on samosas to attain this kind of physique).

Another fan chimed in, "You are one in a trillion."

"Such a hardworking man you are," penned a third fan.

Meanwhile on the work front, Gurmeet has carved a niche in both television and Bollywood. Best known for his roles in 'Ramayana' and 'GeetHui Sabse Parayi' on television, the actor has garnered a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor