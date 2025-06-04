Gurmeet Choudhary shares ‘new worker’ committed theft at home

Mumbai, June 4 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has revealed that a “new worker” committed theft at his and his wife Debinna Bonnerjee’s home and stated that his babies were safe in their room.

The actor took to Instagram stories, where he shared the update and wrote that the indivdual stole some items and ran away.

He wrote a note, which read: "Alert: Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work so that we could act quickly. I'm especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room."

Gurmeet revealed that they retrieved several of their belongings.

"With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items - and most importantly, everyone is safe. Just a bit of bad luck, but a strong reminder: Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work. Gurmeet Choudhary," he concluded his post.

He captioned it with folded hands emoji.

Gurmeet and Debina are parents to two toddler daughters Lianna and Divisha. The actors first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022, and their second daughter in November 2022.

On the acting front, the actor was last seen in “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,” a romantic crime thriller television series on Netflix. Created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the series also stars Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ season 2, dropped on November 22, 2024 on Netflix.

Gurmeet and his wife Debina Bonnerjee rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana'. He then participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh with his then fiancee, Debina.

The actor then worked in shows such as “Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi,” ‘Punar Vivah”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, “Nach Baliye 6,” “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5)”.

Gurmeet's first film in Bollywood was in 2015 when he was cast as the character of Jaidev in the psychological thriller “Khamoshiyan”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor