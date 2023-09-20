Gurmeet, Debina are back in Mumbai after family vacation for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Star couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at their home in Mumbai on Wednesday after they returned from a long family vacation.

Gurmeet wore a black kurta with multi-coloured embroidery for the occasion, while Debina wore a red and blue suit.

Sharing his excitement for the festival Gurmeet said, “We always try to keep Ganpati as long as possible. But we can keep it only for one and a half days.”

Debina said, “We have been doing Ganpati puja for many years and whenever we worship God, we ask for something. We are not demanding anything this year, we are thanking Bappa that Bal Ganpati ji has been coming for the last two years to fill my house.”

She added, “This year we had gone on a trip that we had been travelling for the last 25 days and I was asking Gurmeet why are we travelling so fast. Gurmeet said that we have to return back by 18. So that we can celebrate the festival of Ganpati Ji on the 19th.”

Gurmeet said, “We had got some options from Ganpati ji as to which idol we should select, after that the responsibility of decoration was given to our family and our team especially Jeevita, so they all made the plan together. So when we came back from the trip, it felt as if we had been welcomed, the house was completely ready. Normally it happens that we do it ourselves one and a half to two days in advance.”

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot on February 15, 2011. They were blessed with their first daughter, Lianna, in April last year. On November 11, 2022, Debina and Gurmeet shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of their second daughter Divisha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor