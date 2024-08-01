Gurmeet, Debina enjoy ‘surreal feeling’ in the city of joy

Mumbai, Aug 1 Couple and actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are currently enjoying their getaway in “beloved city Kolkata.”

Gurmeet took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from Park Street in the city of joy and captioned it: “Enjoying the warm welcome of our beloved city Kolkata.” He added the Bengali song 'Tomake Chai', which translates to 'I want you' in English, by singer Arijit Singh.

Debina too gave a glimpse from her vacation in Kolkata. She shared a video showcasing a pond next to her uncle’s home and captioned it: “The smell, the pukur par. The chat, train #nostaligia”

She then shared another video from the terrace of her uncle’s home and captioned it: “

“That is little more norther. Getting a surreal feeling as I'm spending the time as used to b4 with my daughters in tow now. The terrace. The rain. The feeling,” she added.

Debina and Gurmeet gained popularity after they featured as Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic “Ramayana”. The two first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot in 2021 once again.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2022 and had their second daughter in November 2022.

