Gurmeet on singer Sharda Sinha’s passing: This year, Chhath Puja won’t feel quite the same

Mumbai, Nov 6 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has mourned the loss of folk singer Sharda Sinha and said that this year, Chhath Puja won’t feel quite the same without her voice filling the air.

Gurmeet, who was born in Jairampur village in Bhagalpur, Bihar, reminisced about the memories he has of Sinha’s songs.

The actor shared: “I’ve been listening to Sharda Sinha’s songs since childhood. Her music holds so many cherished memories for me, especially around Chhath Puja. Her soulful voice brings the festival to life in a unique way, capturing the devotion and spirit of the celebration.”

“This year, Chhath Puja won’t feel quite the same without her voice filling the air. Sharda Sinha’s songs have always been a staple in our celebrations, and her absence will truly be felt.”

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee too had shared a farewell post for the late singer on his Instagram story, which read: “Farewell to Sharda Sinha ji, a true legend of Bhojpuri and folk music, whose voice celebrated Bihar's rich traditions.”

“From 'Kahe Toh Se e Sajna to her iconic Chhath Puja songs, her legacy will resonate forever. Om Shanti. Sharda Sinha #BhojpuriLegend,” he wrote alongside a picture of the singer.

It was on November 5, when the famous folk singer passed due to complications arising out of cancer. She was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to illness a few days ago before she was put on a ventilator when her health deteriorated on Monday.

Sharda Sinha regularly performed during Chhath Puja festivities and is gave voice to numbers such as “Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan”, “Kelwa Ke Paat Par”, “ Sakal Jagatarini Hey Chhathi Mata” and “Ganga Ji Ke Paniya” to name a few. Sharda Sinha has lent her vocal prowess to almost 62 Chhath songs across nine albums. She came back with new songs after a decade in 2016.

