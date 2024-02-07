Gurpreet Singh on 'Chand Jalne Laga' going off-air: Brief stint didn't allow me to fully explore role

Mumbai, Feb 7 Actor Gurpreet Singh has opened up the show 'Chand Jalne Laga' going off-air soon, and said that the brief stint didn't allow the audience to fully explore his character Prakash.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann-starrer passionate love story ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ revolves around the extraordinary journey of two childhood sweethearts, who once were each other’s sanctuary, but the cruel hand of fate pulled them apart.

Gurpreet, portrays the character of Prakash, Deva's (played by Vishal) in 'Chand Jalne Laga'.

The actor feels that the audience could have related to his character more if the show was on-air for some more time. The first episode premiered on October 23, 2023.

"As someone who joined the show recently, the brief stint didn't allow the audience to fully explore my character. The sudden end of the show on February 15th is indeed unexpected, and it brings a mix of emotions," he said.

The actor, known for his work in 'Saarrthi' said it's disheartening when a project concludes abruptly.

"I also appreciate the moments of creativity and connection we shared during its run. Given more time, there could have been a deeper connection and understanding of the role," he shared.

Gurpreet played a grey character in the show and feels that the appeal of portraying such a role lies in the complexity it offers.

He said: "Saying yes to such a role was intriguing because it allowed me to delve into the intricacies of human nature and showcase a different shade of storytelling."

"Playing this character was notably different from my previous roles. The depth and ambiguity of the character challenged me as an actor, providing a unique experience compared to my past projects," added the 'Porus' actor.

'Chand Jalne Laga' will air its last episode on February 15 on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor