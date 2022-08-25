Guru Dutt inspired Chup: Revenge of the Artist to hit the theatres on September 23

R Balki's upcoming directorial has finally got a released date, with actor Sunny Deol announcing the same on his offical social media. The revenge thriller will hit the theatres on September 23, 2022. The film depicts the pain of an artist who suffers from wrong criticism. The video features Sunny and Dulquer’s stills from the film with the latter singing ‘Sar Jo Tera Chakraye’ song in the background. Sunny captioned it, ‘#ChupRevengeOfTheArtist #ChupOn23September’.

The film reportedly refers to the criticism legendary star Guru Dutt received after his film 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. The film is a psychological thriller written and directed by R Balki. The filmmaker has called it an ‘ode’ to Guru, who died at the age of 39 on October 10, 1964. Balki said in a statement last year, "Chup is an ode to the sensitive artist, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it.” The teaser said that the film, which also stars Pooja Bhatt, is ‘coming soon.’

