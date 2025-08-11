Guru Dutt's letters reflected his longing for his family, his granddaughter Karuna Dutt reveals

Mumbai, Aug 11 One of the most accomplished filmmakers and actors in Hindi cinema, Guru Dutt had his share of turmoil in his personal life. Much like his films, his personal life was also full of ups and downs. In an exclusive interview with IANS on the occasion of the hundredth birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, the filmmaker and actor’s granddaughters, Gouri and Karuna Dutt, spoke about his films, life, hobbies, and more.

While talking about the letters their grandfather, Guru Dutt, wrote to their grandmother, Geeta Dutt, Gouri said, "We’ve been very lucky — our dad preserved all the letters. In fact, they were even published in a book. I remember one letter he addressed to his children, he drew a cartoon face when signing it.”

Adding to that, she said, "I remember something he wrote to his children, ‘Kaam toh kaam hota hai. Koi kaam chhota ya bada nahi hota, aur jo kaam nahi karta hai, woh buddhu hota hai.’ (No work is big or small, but those who do not work are fools.)"

She continued “I think it was his way of saying that you have to work hard if you want to reach anywhere in life.” Throwing more light on the letters, Karuna said, "Through his letters, you could definitely sense his longing for the family. Even though he was a workaholic, there was a part of him that deeply missed them.”

For the unversed, Guru Dutt was a veteran filmmaker and actor. who was mostly active during the 1940s and 1950s. He is known for iconic films like ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghula, ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. 55’, and many more. He passed away at the young age of thirty-nine. His films gained cult status after his demise. Recently, to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, six of his films—including Pyaasa, Baaz, and Chaudhvin Ka Chand—have been restored and screened in theatres across India.

