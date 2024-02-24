Guru Randhawa eager to learn from Sreerama: 'You get more marks than me'

Mumbai, Feb 24 Singer-actor Guru Randhawa has heaped praises on fellow vocalist Sreerama Chandra, lauding the latter's dance performance on his hit track 'Nach Meri Rani' in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Expressing his admiration for Sreerama's talent, Randhawa emphasised his eagerness to learn from him to ensure mutual excellence on stage if they collaborate in future.

The new episode of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' saw the presence of the star cast of the film ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ -- Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar.

Sreerama alongside his choreographer Sonali Kar gave a dynamic performance to the popular track 'Nach Meri Rani', sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

Talking about the performance, Guru said: "I think, for the first time, I liked my song so much. And, Sreeram, I feel like I also have a lot to learn now because if we come together on stage someday, it should not happen that you get more marks than me (laughs)."

"Your act was amazing, so much fun, and quite energetic. I really enjoyed watching you," he added.

Judge Malaika Arora said: "You were full-on. It was hot and it was fun, there were cool movements, and it was like a mix of everything. Sonali, what a dancer you are. Sreeram, your solo section was superb. I loved it. There were many difficult steps that you pulled off. It was too good."

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.

