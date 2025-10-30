Guru Randhawa reveals the emotional story behind his new track ‘Killa’

Mumbai, Oct 30 Singer Guru Randhawa has opened up about his latest track, “Killa,” describing it as deeply personal and close to his heart.

in an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he revealed that the song reflects not on his achievements but on the people and emotions that have shaped his journey. Guru shared that the track isn’t about flaunting his success but about paying tribute to the people who stood by him throughout his journey. Speaking about the track, Guru stated, “Killa is deeply personal to me. It’s not about showing what I’ve achieved, it’s about who I did it for. Music has always been my way of expressing what words can’t and through this song, I wanted to capture that moment when life comes full circle. When you finally stand on the same ground you started from, only this time, you’re giving back to the people who made it possible.”

“It’s for every parent, every family that sacrificed so we could dream bigger. The real flex isn’t the success, it’s the gratitude behind it. Killa is my way of saying thank you, with pride and peace in my heart. Big love to Bhushan Kumar sir and T-Series for believing in that emotion and helping me bring this story to life,” he added.

“Killa” is sung, written, and composed by Guru Randhawa, with lyrics penned by Gurjit Gill. Inspired by the spirit of the “Home Rule” era, the song serves as a reminder that real strength stems from gratitude — from cherishing the people who helped shape one’s success. Through this song, Guru Randhawa brings his journey full circle, turning power into purpose and melodies into heartfelt meaning.

The upbeat track has been released on the official T-Series YouTube channel.

