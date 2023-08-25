Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar complete ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ dubbing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and actor Saiee Manjrekar on Friday completed the dubbing of their upcoming film ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’.

Taking to Instagram, Guru shared a video which he captioned, “We are done with Dubbing of our movie @kuchkhattaahojaay Releasing in Cinemas this year. My first Bollywood movie. We want your love and support.”

In the video, Guru and Saiee could be seen together inside a dark room.

Guru said, “Guys this is our last day on the shoot and I am very emotional today,” Saiee was further seen teasing her co-actor in the short clip.

'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' marks the film debut of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

Soon after the singer shared the clip his fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Excited for #kuchkhattaahojaay,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Lots of love for your biggest and first movie #kuchkhattaahojaay.”

Being directed by Ashok G, 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' also stars Anupam Kher and Ila Arun in pivotal roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Saiee Manjrekar is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

She made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in the action drama film ‘Dabangg 3’ and was also seen in the Pan-India film ‘Major’ opposite Adivi Sesh.

