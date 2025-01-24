Guru Randhawa takes holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 : Singer Guru Randhawa recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video from his spiritual visit.

"Blessed to take a sacred dip in Maa Ganga at Prayagraj, where faith flows and spirituality thrives. Starting my new journey with God's blessing. Har Har Gange!" shared Guru, reflecting on the profound peace and positivity the holy waters brought him.

Meanwhile, several devotees from Russia and Ukraine two countries embroiled in deadly conflict for close to three years attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday and presented a message of spiritual unity.

The atmosphere in Prayagraj turned sublime as devotees gathered on the cold winter evening to perform kirtan, singing 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee from Russia shared a message of unity and peace and stated that monks of different nationalities were present at the gathering.

"I came here from Russia, and my Guru Maa came from Ukraine. Many of my Guru sisters and brothers have come from countries like Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Europe, and the USA. We all came here for the Maha Kumbh to take a bath in the Ganga on this auspicious day. As we know, all deities and divine energies come to bathe in the Ganga waters, so we follow their example," the devotee said.

"This is a great gathering of people in the world. It's the biggest festival ever and we all come in here as Sadhu...whether it's female or male Russian-Ukrainian or Indian we all are here...we all follow Sanatana Dharma," she added.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor