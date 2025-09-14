Guru Randhawa to Distribute Wheat Seeds to Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

Guru Randhawa has consistently stood by his people in times of crisis. During the recent floods in Punjab, he was among the first to extend help to affected families. Earlier, he pledged to rebuild the home of a mother who lost her shelter in the devastation.

Now, taking another compassionate step, Guru has announced that once the floodwaters recede and life begins to normalize, he will distribute wheat seeds to all flood-affected farmers. This initiative aims to help them restart farming and rebuild their lives with dignity.

Expressing his solidarity, Guru said:

*"Once the flood ends and the water level goes down, I will distribute wheat seeds to the affected villages so the next crop can be sown, and people can make a fresh start."

His gesture reflects his deep connection to his roots and commitment to stand with Punjab in its toughest times. He also shared glimpses of the flood situation and urged everyone to pray for better days ahead.