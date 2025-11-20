Gustaakh Ishq: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Love Story Breaks Away from the Chatter of Conventional Dramas of Today

In the rush of back-to-back releases of loud and larger-than-life creations, it’s rare to see a film that holds the magic of old-school love and rewinds time. But even in the hustle of conventional releases, the times are changing. Manish Malhotra steps into film production with Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa, a romantic poetic drama that breaks away from the clutter of loud narratives.

Bollywood’s latest memory has left the audiences eagerly waiting to breathe something fresh on-screen, and the recently released trailer of Gustaakh Ishq promises to serve an entirely refreshing tale. It presents old-time romance just the way it has been since ages - comforting, nostalgic, steady and most importantly, not rushed.

Filmmakers tried and tested ways to reignite the era of shayaris and ishq all in one, but struggled to connect with the audience. However, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Gustaakh Ishq has set the tone by rekindling nostalgia from the bylanes of Purani Dilli and fading kothis of Punjab, where architecture holds memories, where stolen glances linger longer than dialogues, soothing music reaches straight to the heart, and shayaris that keep the film’s heart beating.

What enhances the film’s magic even more is its soothing soundtrack. Manish Malhotra brings together musical stalwarts, with the film featuring Vishal Bhardwaj’s soulful music, Gulzar’s lyrics and vocals by a range of artists like National Award-winning singer Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Papon, Javed Ali, Jazim Sharma and Himani Kapoor. At times when loud pop and beats continue to rule, Gustaakh Ishq’s album brings comfort - and it has already become an audience favourite.

Given that Gustaakh Ishq is packed with all the elements that make it a blockbuster, the audiences are eagerly waiting for its theatrical release. Manish Malhotra embarks on an exciting new chapter as a producer under Stage5 Production - with a film that seamlessly blends classic storytelling while embracing the future of Indian cinema. Produced alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra, Gustaakh Ishq is directed by Vibhu Puri, and it unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab. The film releases in theatres on 28th November.