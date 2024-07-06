'Gutar Gu' actress Gunjan Saini decodes her social media success

Mumbai, July 6 Actress and lyricist Gunjan Saini, who is known for her work in the series 'Gutar Gu', shared how social media is a great platform for artists like her, calling it a game changer if used in the right way.

Speaking about the same, Gunjan said: "Instagram has given me a lot of recognition. People who come to my shows are usually my followers who have been with me for a long time. Social media is a game-changer if you use it the right way. It has helped me a lot, and through Instagram, I met my partner."

Gunjan's relatability and connection to her content have been key to her success. She is known for sharing viral videos on social media.

"Recently, I wrote about middle-class kids, and it crossed four million views. You have to strategise a lot about what is relatable. I also posted a reel about the T20 World Cup, which was also well received,” said Gunjan, who has 206K followers on Instagram.

'Shukriyaa' is one of her most viral pieces of content.

Talking about the same, Gunjan said: " 'Shukriyaa' crossed 25-26 million views and one million shares, which is huge for my page. The thought was that I believe being grateful is everything, and it can help you achieve more in life."

However, she acknowledges that writing content for social media can be challenging.

“Being relatable and unique is a challenge. Everyone is trying to be relatable, so you have to find a way to be unique, which can be tricky at times. When you brainstorm and focus on what your audience wants, it becomes easier to create content.”

On the work front, Gunjan played the role of Pari in the teen drama television series 'Gutar Gu'. Created and directed by Saqib Pandor and produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga under Sikhya Entertainment, it stars Ashlesha Thakur as Ritu and Vishesh Bansal as Anuj.

The show also features Satish Ray, Meenal Kapoor, Harsh Khurana, Shubham Kumar, Tushar Shahi, Aarrian Sawant, and Sambhavi Sthapak in pivotal roles.

The show is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

