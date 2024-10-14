Gwalior hosts 19th International Dance Festival

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 14 : The 19th International Dance Festival will start on October 15 in Gwalior by Uddhav Sanstha.

More than fifty teams from the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Sri Lanka and India will participate in this festival which will last for four days.

More than a thousand artists will present folk-cultural performances of their countries. As part of the dance festival, a dance carnival will start tomorrow from Katoratal in Gwalior.

The program will be inaugurated at Jiwaji Club in the presence of Bulgarian Ambassador Yankov Nikolay.

A grand carnival will be held from 2 pm onwards. Domestic and foreign artists will perform folk dances in their traditional costumes.

