Gwen Stefani shares stunning pictures with Dua Lipa, calls her "prettiest girl"

Washington [US], September 22 : Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani shared a series of pictures with Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa from an event on her social media handle. She has all the praises for the 'Houdini' singer and called her "prettiest girl in the world", reported People.

Stefani uploaded a photo of the two performers posing together in monochromatic outfits. They smiled at the camera in two of the three photos, and Lipa blew a kiss in the third.

Stefani donned a white fringed minidress, complementing white thigh-high boots, and carried a fuzzy white shrug. She finished her outfit with a sleek ponytail, pearl and cross necklaces, silver rings, and silver studs.

Lipa wore a black top with a silver bralette and a matching black skirt.

"Got to hang with the prettiest girl in the world last night love u dua..," Stefani wrote in the caption on her Instagram handle.

The two singers have previously met and even performed together on a 2020 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when the "One Kiss" singer guest hosted the show for Jimmy Fallon. During the show, she incorrectly referred to Blake Shelton as Stefani's "husband." However, the two were not yet married at the time, as they tied the knot a year later in 2021.

"So I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma. Who else was with you? How was that?" Lipa asked Stefani, who responded at the time, "Um, well ... he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it."

Lipa replied, "Oh," before the duo laughed.

Gwen Stefani is a co-founder, lead vocalist, and the primary songwriter of the band 'No Doubt', whose singles include 'Just a Girl', 'Spiderwebs', and 'Don't Speak'. She is scheduled to return as a coach on NBC's The Voice for its latest season, set to kick off on September 23, alongside Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble.

Stefani is preparing to release her fifth studio album, Bouquet, on November 15, which will be her first new album in seven years, reported People.

