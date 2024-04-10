Gwen Stefani's verdict on music industry: 'It is like the Wild West'

Los Angeles, April 10 Singer Gwen Stefani doesn’t know where she sits in the music landscape and has likened the industry to "the Wild West".

The 54-year-old singer, who first rose to stardom as a member of No Doubt in the 90s and is married to country music star Blake Shelton, told NYLON magazine: "I told this to Blake the other day - ‘You don’t understand - to be a mom and a wife and then write a record?’ Everybody might be like, ‘Why did it take so long?’ Well, OK, I want to see you try to find five seconds to get creative."

Stefani has actually found it tough to balance her music career with her parental responsibilities.

She said: "It’s so hard to squeeze it into the life that I have. And that’s why I think it’s more special than ever.

"It’s like when someone says, ‘Oh my God, I got to get my hair coloured’ or ‘I got to take a bath today’ after just having a baby. That’s what it’s like for me to do music. It’s that selfish and special."

Stefani and Shelton released the track 'Purple Irises' earlier this year. The song's name was inspired by their time together on her husband’s Oklahoma ranch during the pandemic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

