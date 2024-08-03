Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates as brother Jake’s film named ‘one of the best films of 2024’

Los Angeles, Aug 3 Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her filmmaker brother Jake Paltrow’s recent achievement, as his film 'June Zero' has been named one of the best films of 2024.

Gwyneth took to her Instagram stories and shared a snapshot of the list of “best movies of 2024 so far according to critics.”

The list included films such as 'Deadpool & Wolverine', 'Made In England: The Films Of Pressburger', 'Twisters', 'National Anthem', 'Longlegs', 'Last Summer', and 'June Zero'.

The caption read: “Jake Paltrow’s 'June Zero' named one of the best films of 2024 thus far,” accompanied by a trophy and gold medal emoji.

The American-Israeli drama 'June Zero' revolves around Adolf Eichmann's trial, expressing empathy and humanism amid the horrors committed during WWII. Made in 2022, the film premiered at the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and received a limited release in the US in June 2024.

Jake Paltrow rose to prominence by directing episodes of the TV series 'NYPD Blue', including 'Andy Appleseed', 'Brothers Under Arms', and 'Big Bang Theory'. He ventured into films with 'The Good Night' in 2006, which starred his sister Gwyneth.

Gwyneth Paltrow has worked in films such as 'Seven', 'Emma', 'A Perfect Murder', 'Shakespeare in Love', 'Iron Man', and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

In 2008, she turned businesswoman with her lifestyle brand 'Goop'.

In 2023, she had a major TV outing with a voice role in 'American Horror Stories'.

