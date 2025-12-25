Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on her to movies with ‘Marty Supreme’

Los Angeles, Dec 25 Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has made her return to the big screen after a seven-year hiatus. She has been doing the kind of independent moviemaking she says has always been her favorite.

Her return in She features in a supporting performance in ‘Marty Supreme’, reports ‘Deadline’.

As Kay Stone, a former actress now living another life as the wife of a business mogul (played by none other than Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary in his acting debut), she proves she hasn’t lost a beat in terms of creating fascinating, three-dimensional characters.

As per ‘Deadline’, Marty Supreme broke records when it opened in a limited six-theater platform run last weekend, and the critically praised movie that stars Timothee Chalamet is releasing on Christmas Day.

Before signing on for this return to movie, she had never seen Timothee Chalamet in anything or, for that matter, a Safdie movie, but she said it is nice to come back with a film that is getting this kind of reception.

We also discuss the irony of playing a person who is coming back to acting herself, but in a very different kind of way. The actress confessed to having been a bit insecure about whether she still had it, and it is a different world in moviemaking than the one she left (she started her own wildly successful business with Goop), and that includes working with intimacy coordinators for her sex scenes with Chalamet, as well as flipping the usual Hollywood script and playing an older woman involved with a young man.

She confessed that she doesn’t remember anything about her Oscar win for ‘Shakespeare in Love’ at only age 26, except maybe that the iconic pink dress she wore is more famous than she is. She also shared how her godfather, Steven Spielberg, gave her an early break, casting her as Wendy in Hook. She also spoke about Miramax years, working with Harvey Weinstein and all the conflicted feelings, but she said she is proud of the movies they made and has no regrets about those films.

