Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on parental concerns for Apple and Moses amidst generation's anxiety

Washington [US], July 21 : Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her maternal worries regarding her children, Apple Martin and Moses Martin, and the prevalent anxiety among their generation.

In an Instagram Stories video shared by Paltrow, she responded candidly to a fan's question about her children's traits and the concerns she harbours for them.

"I think my kids both really know themselves very well and that's a trait about them that I both love and admire," she expressed.

"And I guess one I worry about for both of them is anxiety. This is, as we know, the anxious generation. So that's probably what I worry about," she added.

According to a 2023 survey by the American Psychological Association, young adults aged 18 to 34 have reported significantly higher stress levels compared to older generations, reported People magazine.

This demographic has averaged a stress score of 6 out of 10, contrasting sharply with the 3.4 score among individuals aged 65 and above, People magazine.

Paltrow, who shares Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Martin of Coldplay fame, occasionally shares glimpses of their family life on social media.

Recently, the siblings were spotted attending their father's performance at the Glastonbury music festival in England alongside Chris Martin's partner, Dakota Johnson, and friends.

In May, Paltrow reflected on the evolving dynamics of her relationship with her children as they transition into adulthood.

Speaking to E! News, she remarked, "It's amazing as a parent how your relationship continues to evolve through all of their different chapters."

Particularly highlighting her bond with Apple, she noted, "She's an adult woman now, so we relate to each other like that. Of course, I'm always her mama, and she comes to me for those things too. But it's very interesting to really watch her step into herself as a grown woman."

