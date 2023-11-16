Gwyneth Paltrow says her husband Brad Falchuk reminds her of her late father

Washington [US], November 16 : Actor Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that one of the things that drew her to her husband, TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk, was the striking resemblances he has with her father, reported People.

"He has things that were reminiscent of my dad. It's like blue-eyed, Jewish, TV writer, with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor," she says of Falchuk, 52. "I finally chose my dad."

According to People, Falchuk, who is a co-creator of shows such as 'American Horror Story', 'Scream Queens and Pose', praises Paltrow's loyalty to others. "If she loves you, she is your champion. You doing well feels as good to her as her doing well. She literally screams when she hears good news from someone," he told People adding, "She's the perfect wife."

The Oscar-winning actress claimed that her greatest happiness right now comes from living in the "Faltrow" home, as she loves to refer to it. She also takes pride in the blended family they have established. With her former husband, Coldplay musician Chris Martin, she has two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17. Falchuk, on the other hand, has two children from a previous marriage, Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17.

"It's hard, and it's not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it," she says of raising her family. "Now it's one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life."

Paltrow, who recently launched good.clean.goop, a new line of skin care, body care and wellness products available at Target and Amazon, said her husband is a big Goop fan. "He loves the shampoo. This summer he tried it for the first time, and he's like, 'This shampoo is incredible. Look how soft and shiny my hair is.' I was like, 'I cannot believe I did not video that, " reported People.

