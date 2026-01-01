Gwyneth Paltrow says she was "fired" from film after divorce with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin

Los Angeles [US], January 7 : Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared that she was "fired off" a film shortly after her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

According to Variety, Paltrow, during a chat with Amy Poehler on the "Good Hang" podcast, revealed that she lost the role in the film shortly after her divorce, which received significant media attention.

Talking about that time, Gwyneth said there was a lot of talk about her personal life in the press and shared that because of this, the people connected to the film decided to remove her from the project. According to her, they felt that the situation surrounding her divorce made things difficult for the film.

"I was supposed to do a movie at one point, and it was right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris, and there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press," Paltrow recalled. "I think the distributor was like, 'This might be too hot to touch.'"

"So that was great, because I was getting a divorce, and then I got fired. So, it was so awesome," she added on the podcast, as per Variety.

Gwyneth and Chris Martin announced their separation in 2014 through a lengthy blog post, as per Variety. They used the term "conscious uncoupling," which became widely discussed. Many people had strong reactions to the phrase at the time.

Looking back, Gwyneth said she now understands why people reacted strongly to her divorce news. She explained that many people connect such stories to their own painful experiences.

"Say you had a really nasty divorce, or your parents had a really nasty divorce. And then you hear this idea that it doesn't have to be done this way. I think the implicit message is like, 'Oh, fuck. They're saying I did something wrong,'" she said.

On the work front, Gwyneth is currently promoting her film Marty Supreme. The film is produced by A24 and also stars Timothee Chalamet, Odessa A'zion, and Kevin O'Leary.

