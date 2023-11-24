Gwyneth Paltrow spends Thanksgiving with her kids Apple, Moses

Washington [US], November 24 : Actor Gwyneth Paltrow had her kids by her side for Thanksgiving. The Goop founder shared a few photos and videos as she enjoyed the family holiday with her daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, reported People.

The first image displayed a relaxing fire burning in a fireplace, while the next two depicted a decked-out charcuterie platter, Moses playing piano, and gorgeous fall table decorations.

Paltrow, 51, then posted photos of Moses looking handsome in a suit, Apple kissing her on the cheek, and Apple and Paltrow wearing matching hair ribbons, as well as a video of their Thanksgiving meal spread, which she captioned, "Happy thanksgiving, everyone! Sending so much love to you and yours."

"I didn't cook this but it looks like I did," the Oscar winner also joked in a caption accompanying a photo of her standing in front of a table that boasted several dishes.

Paltrow discussed becoming a stepmother to husband Brad Falchuk's two teenage children, Brody and Isabella, in an August Instagram Q&A, admitting, "I did find it really hard at first."

"You know, there's no book on this; nobody tells us what to do. And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light," she continued. "So it's kind of like trying to avoid land mines. And then you're going into a family with dynamics. And there's all kinds of fear around loss and what does this person mean?"

Paltrow added, "But for myself, the minute I decided, and fully embodied the idea that my stepkids were my kids and I love them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries, and just kind of whole-heartedly went for it, then the easier the whole thing got. And now it's pretty great," reported People.

