‘Hack Crimes Online’ finale promo unveils cybercrime unit’s intense battle to safeguard R-Day parade

Mumbai, Jan 23 The makers of cyber-crime thriller ‘Hack Crimes Online’ on Tuesday unveiled the promo of the finale episode giving a sneak peek into the Cyber Crime Unit’s fight against the danger hovering on the Republic Day parade.

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, ‘Hack Crimes Online’ embraces the true essence of patriotism.

The makers dropped the goosebumps-inducing promo of the upcoming episode, featuring actors Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar.

Giving a glimpse of the alarming threat, the promo traces one of the most dangerous challenges faced by ACP Ashutosh’s Cyber Crime Unit.

As the Republic Day parade commences, ACP Ashutosh and his hackers discover that the meticulously created Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were stolen on their way back from a regular maintenance session.

This incident leaves the Indian Air Force with bated breath. As the authorities discover the perpetrators' unnerving strategy to deploy the stolen UAV near the middle of the Republic Day procession along the Kartavya Path, the situation gets even more dire.

Talking about the same, director Parmeet Sethi said: “Cybercrime has emerged as one of the greatest threats to our nation and its people today. The tech savvy cybercriminal has insidiously invaded every aspect of our daily lives.”

“With ‘Hack Crimes Online’, we have endeavoured to shed light on a myriad such cases while exposing the modus operandi that cyber criminals are using today to nefarious ends. The incredibly encouraging response to our series is testimony to the pressing need for bringing such cyber-crimes to light,” said the ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ fame actor shared.

He said the finale episode of the series highlights the unsung battles of countless officers who work tirelessly and often heroically towards safeguarding our nation and its people from such online predators.

Vipul shared that the show holds a special place in his heart as it throws light on such a prominent issue through a bunch of intriguing cases.

“The latest episode, especially, fills me with pride as it showcases patriotism in all its glory. The episode will take viewers on a nail-biting ride against a national threat,” he added.

Produced by Shital Bhatia, Co-founder of Friday Storytellers, and directed by Parmeet Sethi, the adrenaline-fueled episode will stream on Amazon miniTV on January 25.

