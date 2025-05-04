"Had a fruitful meeting": Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday.

The two had a fruitful meeting, discussing Netflix's vision for India as an important market in the next five years and exploring possible collaborations between the state of Maharashtra and Netflix to upskill in the media and entertainment sector. Ted Sarandos was in India for the WAVES 2025.

Taking to his Instagram, Fadnavis wrote, "Had a fruitful meeting with Mr Ted Sarandos Co-CEO at Netflix."

Meanwhile, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's Co-CEO, on Saturday said that the company's investments in India have generated over USD 2 billion in economic impact, post-COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our investments in India have generated over USD 2 billion in economic impact, post-COVID. That's all the jobs created, skills developed, and infrastructure supported. We've filmed across 100+ towns and cities in India across 23 states, and collaborated with over 25,000 local cast and crew," the Netflix CEO said while talking to actor Saif Ali Khan in an engaging conversation on the third day of the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

When asked about the future of storytelling, the co-CEO of the American subscription video streaming company said, "It's very difficult to predict where storytelling is headed. But what remains constant is the intent to connect with audiences."

The WAVES summit continues to bring together visionaries and industry experts from across the globe to shape the future of the entertainment industry through dialogue, innovation, and cultural exchange, the Ministry's statement added.

