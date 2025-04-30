"Had a lot of internal dialogue before I decided to take on this part...": Nimrat Kaur on her role as the unapologetically strong Indrani in 'Kull'

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Get ready for a bold new drama, 'Kull,' that delves into the complexities of power, loyalty, and family within the regal corridors of Bikaner.

As the show gears up for its release, lead actor Nimrat Kaur reveals the challenges and rewards of portraying the intense and layered character of Rani Indrani Raisinggh.

The trailer for Kull, streaming exclusively on JioHotstar starting May 2, has already generated considerable buzz with its portrayal of a royal family embroiled in a battle for the throne.

At the heart of the drama is Indrani, played by Nimrat Kaur, who portrays a character whose strength is quiet but unyielding.

Set against the magnificent backdrop of Bikaner's royal palace, the series promises a gripping exploration of loyalty, betrayal, and the internal power struggles that shape the fate of a royal dynasty.

In a conversation with ANI, Nimrat opened up about her character and what drew her to 'Kull'.

"Indrani is a character who hides a storm beneath her calm exterior; she's complex, loyal, and quietly powerful," Nimrat said, adding, "This role offered me the unique opportunity to portray a woman whose strength is often unspoken, but whose loyalty runs deep."

The show revolves around a complex web of family dynamics, with Ridhi Dogra, Amol Parashar, and Nimrat Kaur forming the central trio of the royal drama.

Parashar plays Abhimanyu Raisinggh, a young prince who is thrust into the intense battle for power after the murder of his father.

The royal family's delicate loyalties, long-held secrets, and cutthroat ambitions are put to the test in a gripping narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

For Nimrat, stepping into the shoes of a royal character was both a challenge and a rewarding experience.

"I loved the complexity of Indrani. It's the first time I've played a character this intricate and layered," she said.

The actor, who has portrayed powerful women in the past, found this role to be especially challenging because of the emotional depth and transformation required.

"From where she starts to where she ends, there's a subtle yet profound shift. It was a huge challenge as an actor, and I had a lot of internal dialogue before I decided to take on this part."

While playing a royal character may come with certain expectations of grandeur and elegance, Nimrat emphasised that the real complexity of Indrani lies in her internal struggles.

"The power struggles in her life are not just external, they are deeply internal as well. It's not just about who inherits the throne, but about the emotional weight she carries as the eldest sister and her interactions with the people around her," she explained.

Filming in the breathtaking Bikaner Palace added an authentic layer to the experience.

"It was the first time I was staying at the location while shooting. The walk from my room to the set was only 1.5 minutes, and every time I walked through the palace corridors wearing a chiffon saree and pearls, I felt royal. It was a real-time inspiration that made the role even more immersive," Nimrat shared.

For Nimrat, 'Kull' represents more than just a new project, it marks a reunion with producer Ekta Kapoor.

"This is my second project with Ekta. I first worked with her on The Test Case, which was one of the earliest female-led web series in India. Ekta was one of the risk-takers, and she trusted me with that role. Now, she has trusted me again with 'Kull', and I feel lucky to collaborate with her and director Sahil Raza on this incredible story," Nimrat said.

She also reflected on her approach to choosing roles, explaining that for her, it's all about the emotional resonance of the character.

"When I read the script for Kull, I was immediately struck by the shock value of my character, Indrani. Her transformation is something I would love to watch as an audience member, and that's what made it a love-at-first-read moment for me."

One of the most striking aspects of Indrani's character is her role as the eldest sister in a powerful royal family.

Nimrat found this aspect particularly relatable, drawing on her own experiences as the eldest sibling.

"There's always a sense of responsibility, a desire to protect, and a fierce love for your younger sibling. I understand that sense of unconditional love, the desire to teach them everything and sometimes even to protect them from the harsh truths of life," she said.

As the eldest sister in Kull, Indrani carries not only the weight of family loyalty but also the emotional burden of trying to maintain balance within the royal family.

With its rich setting, complex characters, and compelling narrative, 'Kull' is set to debut on JioHotstar on May 2, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor