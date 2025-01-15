"Had Aloo and Gobi": Shilpa Shetty is enjoying farm fresh delight

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : Actor Shilpa Shetty is never hesitate to share her precious moments with a hilarious captions on social media. Again, she treated netizens with a glimpse of enjoying the 'farm life'.

On Wednesday, the 'Nikamma' actor posted several pictures on Instagram and wrote a funny caption, "Had Aloo and Gobi ... but separately."

In the pictures, she can be seen posing with cauliflower and eating a vada pao. A video

She also shared a video of all cauliflower farm.

Fans chimed in the comment section heart emojis and hysterically funny comments.

A user wrote, "Ek cauliflower kitte ka hai mam...10 rupees ya 20 rupees."

Recently, Shilpa celebrated Lohri and Makar Sankranti at its fullest and dropped a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force'. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

