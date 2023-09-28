"Had most amazing darshan...it was all worth it": Farah Khan reacts to videos of her looking incapacitated during Lalbaugcha Raja visit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has reacted to videos that went viral on the internet where she could be seen held by her friend. After watching viral videos, netizens are worried about Farah’s well-being.

On Wednesday, Farah took to Instagram and posted a video of Lalbaugcha Raja.

Calling it the 'most amazing darshan", she wrote, "Had the most amazing darshan of #lalbaughcharaja .. right at his feet.. despite whatever ul see in videos of me looking incapacitated due to crowds I just want to say it was all worth it thank you to the security, the volunteers, n the police who handle such crowds daily with such care n understanding.. n thank you to my dearest @sonu_sood for taking me with him. N @rakesh_kothari24 for personally escorting me. It's a divine experience for every Mumbaikar #ganpatibappamorya."

Sonu Sood reacted to the post and wrote "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in the comment section.

Farah also posted a photograph with Rakesh Kothari on her Instagram Stories, who ensured that the choreographer was able to seek blessings,

“Rakesh bhaiya who made sure I got to Bappa,” she wrote.

Recently, Farah visited Lalbaugcha Raja with actor Sonu Sood and her friends. Several videos from her visit went viral where she got mobbed by fans outside Lalbaugcha Raja.

Earlier, actors like Anupam Kher, RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Ahan Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look was unveiled earlier on Friday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. The auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on 'Kailash Parvat'.

