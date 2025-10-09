“Had to Name-Drop to Get a Stretcher”: Saif Ali Khan Recalls Chaotic Hospital Scene After Knife Attack At Bandra Home

Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house. On the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle, Saif Ali Khan narrated the night he fought off a knife-wielding intruder in his home — and the almost absurdly comic turn the ordeal took when he arrived at the hospital. After describing the life-threatening struggle inside the house, Saif recounted what happened once the immediate danger had passed. “We stopped a rickshaw. And at the last minute, Tim said he wanted to come with me. And I was getting a lot of peace looking at him. It was weird. There was a lot of adrenaline. There was a lot of calm. So all decisions were taken,” he said. Despite having been slashed repeatedly and feeling a sharp pain in his back — later revealed to be a stab wound that grazed his spine — Saif remembered being oddly composed on the ride. The calm shattered only when they reached the hospital in the middle of the night.

“We walked into the hospital. They were all sleepy in the emergency area. I told a guy, ‘Can you get a stretcher?’ And he said, ‘Wheelchair.’ I said, ‘No, I think I need a stretcher.’ So he said, ‘No.’ Then finally I said, ‘Hey, hey’ — because he wasn’t waking up. I said, ‘I’m Saif Ali Khan. This is a medical emergency.’ And he went, ‘Oh.’” The actor laughed as he told the story, recalling the bemused faces of the staff who had not realised who was standing in front of them bleeding. “But everyone was there. Great doctors. And they all sorted it out,” he added. The mix of adrenaline, pain and wry humour drew laughter from the audience. Akshay Kumar, seated beside him, shook his head in disbelief; Kajol and Twinkle couldn’t believe the absurdity of a movie star having to remind a sleepy attendant of his name to get urgent care. Delivered in Saif’s trademark deadpan style, brought a moment of levity to what was otherwise a harrowing story.