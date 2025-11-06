Hailee Steinfeld reveals why every movie role feels ‘new and scary’

Los Angeles, Nov 6 Actress Hailee Steinfeld, who had her big breakthrough with the western film True Grit back in 2010, says she finds that every new role feels "scary" to her.

The star told Bustle: "I love that every time I step on a set for the first time or first few days, I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing. It feels new and scary.

"There are days where I’m rolling around in mud or I’m covered in fake blood and dirt and I have fangs in my mouth. And that’s work. I wake up at some ungodly hour and realise that I have simply not slept enough. But the minute I get there, my adrenaline kicks in, the magic takes over, and you’re in it. And it’s amazing."

Steinfeld has enjoyed significant success as a singer and as an actress, and she's relished the journey she's been on over the last 15 years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked what advice she'd give to her 13-year-old self, Steinfeld replied: "Geez, I feel like I could get some advice from that little firecracker.

"I would say you have no idea what the heck is about to happen, but hold on. And this feels like such a cliche, but just be unapologetically yourself. It’s far easier said than done, and a 13-year-old wouldn’t even understand how to do that. Just love who you are, love what you do. Do it because you love it, not for any other reason."

Steinfeld starred alongside Michael B Jordan in Sinners earlier this year, and the 38-year-old actor previously heaped praise on his co-star.

Michael told WhoWhatWear: "Hailee's performance in Sinners is very, very versatile and honestly fun. I think it's gonna make people lean in and get a chance to see her in a way they haven't had an opportunity to see her in before.

"As you know, it's tough to grow up in this industry where people get a chance to see you every step of the way, and they kinda have an idea of who you are and what you can do. I think this is one of those roles that's gonna show Hailee in a new light."

