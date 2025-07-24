Hailey Bieber Describes Giving Birth to Son Jack as ‘Most Painful Thing I’ve Ever Endured’

American pop singer Justin Bieber and Model Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child baby boy last year. The couple gave their baby boy name Jack Blues. Hailey Bieber recently shared her experience of giving birth to child. She say childbirth was a near-death experience for her.

In an conversation with Vogue Italia Hailey revealed that after her amniotic fluid leaked before time, she was rushed to the doctor, who decided to induce labour using oxytocin. She also shared that doctors used a Foley balloon, a catheter-like device inserted into the uterus and inflated with saline to dilate the cervix. She added that after so much of pain Jack arrived ina all his eight-pound glory. The real scare began after childbirth when Hailey experienced excessive bleeding.

Doctors told her this happens to one in five women. Despite trusting her doctor, she admitted to being scared by the amount of blood loss and the thought of death. Talking about husband Justin reaction he suddenly saw me as a goddess superhero, she added. Recalling Justin's reaction, she added, "Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero. Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child on August 23, 2024, after marrying in September 2018 following a July engagement.