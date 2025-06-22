Hailey Bieber shares adorable throwback pic of her baby bump; says her newborn is now "10 months old"

Washington [US], June 22 : New mom Hailey Bieber took a trip down memory lane as her newborn turns 10 months old.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to share a beautiful throwback picture from her pregnancy days.

In the picture, Hailey is seen standing beside a pink cabinet, wearing a soft blush-pink, body-hugging gown that highlights her baby bump. She is glowing with a soft smile and gently cradling her stomach, looking peaceful and happy.

Along with the picture, Hailey added a caption that read, "June 22, 2024 now my baby is 10 months old."

Take a look

Hailey and singer Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23 of last year. The couple, who first tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2018 before hosting a larger wedding celebration in 2019, have kept most details of their parenthood journey private.

Recently, Hailey opened up about the challenges she faced during and after childbirth. In an interview with E! News, the 28-year-old shared that her labor experience was difficult and intense.

"Giving birth was the hardest thing I've ever done," the 28-year-old model said, recalling the physically demanding process that lasted 18 hours and included medical induction and labor without pain medication. Despite preparing extensively through workouts and pelvic-floor therapy, Hailey had to undergo induction using a Foley balloon catheter, which she described as an extremely uncomfortable procedure.

"They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing," Hailey said, reflecting on the intense experience.

