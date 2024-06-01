Hailey Bieber's heartfelt shoutout to "Baby Daddy" Justin sends fans into a frenzy

Washington [US], June 1 : As the countdown to parenthood continues for Hailey and Justin Bieber, the couple's journey of love and anticipation is captivating hearts worldwide.

In a recent Instagram post by Justin, captioned "Daily selfies, Might delete," Hailey couldn't resist but express her affection, urging him not to delete the post with a resounding "Do not delete!!!!!!" and playfully referring to him as "Baby daddy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7mrSvKvgxn/?

The announcement of Hailey's pregnancy on May 9th filled fans with excitement, accompanied by a touching video and pictures from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

The photos showcased Hailey's radiant glow as she proudly displayed her baby bump in a stunning white lace Saint Laurent dress.

While the due date remains undisclosed, sources close to the model, have confirmed Hailey's second-trimester status to E! News, hinting at a late summer arrival for their bundle of joy.

Despite the anticipation, the couple has been jet-setting, sharing glimpses of their travels, including a recent trip to Japan documented on Justin's Instagram.

Throughout her pregnancy, Hailey has been candid about her experiences, from cravings, including the unconventional "egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce", to showcasing her evolving maternity style.

From chic blazers to see-through tops and lace dresses, Hailey has effortlessly merged comfort and fashion, inspiring expectant mothers worldwide.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7XLLm2vBMU/?

Their recent escapade in Japan saw the couple exuding joy and affection, captured in sweet moments shared on social media.

From exploring art installations to intimate date nights, Hailey and Justin's bond remains palpable, with Hailey affectionately referring to them as "Mom n Dad fr" in one Instagram Story.

The 'Peaches' singer and the 'rhode' founder tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July.

"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People magazine at that time.

On September 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.

Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom off-white gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

