Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Reveals Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Look on Instagram (See Pics)

One of the controversial and blockbuster film of 2023 was Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film divided audience in two parts one who were supporting this film parsing Ranbir Kapoor's looks and acting and others who criticized vanga for making such violent films. Ranbir Kapoor portrays an alpha male character whose appearance evolves throughout the film. Animal Hairstyles shared BTS pictures of Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation into antagonist Aziz.

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim took Instagram and posted series of photo of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal look. In Photos Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing white and red mixed print shirt and chain with wet hair.

While posting the photo he shared a long caption, "These are a few pictures clicked by me on the sets of movie ANIMAL on the day of Aziz intro shoot and the best part for me in these pictures is the emotion you can see in Ranbir’s eyes...The look of the film is gonna remain very close to my heart. I remember when Ranbir was just sitting Next to me after he finished the shot, I requested him to allow me to click few pictures as the official photographer had to leave early because of some emergency.



He further added, "Audience has given lot of love to all the looks of Ranbir in Animal and Aziz’s character has made a solid impact. The genius Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy deserves all the credit to bring out the best in all of us as a creative person."

In 2023, the film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. Aalim praised the director's brilliance, stating that Sandeep Vanga Reddy deserves acknowledgment for inspiring creativity in all involved.