'Hairy Bikers' star Dave Myers dies at 66

Los Angeles [US], February 29 : Dave Myers, one-half of the Hairy Bikers TV presenting duo, died at the age of 66.

He died two years after revealing his cancer diagnosis, as per Deadline.

The much-loved star died "peacefully at home" yesterday, according to his Hairy Bikers co-star Si King, who posted a statement on social media. Dave Myers was surrounded by his wife and another close friend, when he died.

Myers rose to prominence 20 years ago as a member of the Hairy Bikers, with Si King. They began by presenting The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook on the BBC and went on to host a number of cooking and travel shows.

The couple was famous for their love of cooking and motorcycles, hosting series like The Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain and becoming well-known for their enthusiasm for food, people, and one another. Myers also appeared in season eleven of the BBC entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing, as per Deadline.

In a statement on social media, King said, "Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.

"I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them."

BBC Chief Creative Officer Charlotte Moore said, "Everyone at the BBC is incredibly sad to hear this news. Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions. The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend."

Myers leaves behind his wife, Lili, and two stepchildren.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor