Half CA Season 2 Teaser: Huma Qureshi, Uorfi Javed and Samay Raina Give a Shoutout to Ahsaas Channa for her Much-Anticipated Series

On National Chartered Accountants' Day, Ahsaas Channa treated her admirers with the much-awaited teaser of Half CA Season 2. Delving deep into the struggles, aspirations, and challenging lives of CA students in India, Ahsaas is coming back with yet another inspirational series, promising to create an impact with her acting range and the meaningful choice of project.

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, renowned celebrities took to their social media handles to share the teaser on their stories and also gave a shoutout to Ahsaas Channa. Huma Qureshi shared the teaser on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations @ahsaassy and the whole team.”

Uorfi Javed dropped the teaser on her socials and wrote, “@ahsaassy what an actor you are..binge watching this tonight! Your hardwork and determination inspires me.”



Joining them is standup comedian and influencer Samay Raina, who wrote, “All the best @ahsaassy” Tanmay Bhat took to his Instagram to shower praise on Ahsaas Channa for her screen presence in Half CA Season 2 teaser. Comedian-writer Rohan Joshi joined with heartfelt applause as soon as the Half CA Season 2 teaser dropped. He took to his Instagram to congratulate Ahsaas Channa for the second season of Half CA. Ahsaas Mixed matched co-star Taaruk Raina also shared a heartfelt story cheering on his friend Ahsaas Channa for the teaser of her upcoming Half CA Season 2.

As the audiences are already brimming with excitement and curiosity to watch the second season that mirrors the lives of CA students, the dedicated shoutout from celebrities has further added gravitas to the building buzz. Meanwhile, Ahsaas Channa displays her impeccable range as an actor by showcasing the cheerfulness of the CA life, and also the struggles of it. In addition to Ahsaas, the series also features Gyanendra Tripathi and others, promising to deliver an engaging season two!

Also Read: 'Not Every Item Song Has Male Gaze and Objectification of Women', says Actress Huma Qureshi

Watch Teaser:

While the makers are yet to unveil the release date, the audiences are already buzzing with joy to watch Ahsaas Channa doing what she does best, act and connect with her viewers!