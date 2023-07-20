'Half CA' trailer: Ahsaas Channa, Prit Kamani-starrer show brings out challenges of competitive exams

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Clearing the exam for chartered accountancy (CA) requires a lot of effort and the student preparing for it faces many challenges. The web series 'Half CA' is about bringing out all those intricacies of cracking the examination and overcoming the difficulties.

It features Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi in prominent roles.

The trailer of the show starts with students preparing for the CA exams and highlights their battle to clear it and achieve their goals. It revolves around Archi who dreams of becoming a CA and asks her cousin brother Niraj about how many attempts he has given to clear this examination, however, he has no answer as he failed twice and is still a Half CA.

It is a story of students and their struggle to clear competitive examinations with hard work and day and night effort.

Actor Ahsaas Channa said, “ Half CA’ has been an amazing journey for me and my character, Archi, as we dive into extensive preparations for competitive exams. From hustling her way in this unapologetically ambitious world to climbing the ladder of becoming a CA, the highly competitive environment strikes a competitive connection with students preparing for competitive exams. Moreover, the series gives a unique perspective into the lives of students and the joys and hardships they confront as they navigate adulthood while dealing with family and peer pressure.”

Agreeing with her viewpoint, Prit Kamani also said, “Revolving around the lives of CA aspirants and their challenges, the story is personal since my brother is a CA. Coming from a commerce background, I have seen what a nerve-wracking experience it is to prepare for one of the world's toughest professional exams. My character in the show is a homage to my college life. I believe every student will find something that will strike the right chord. In a way, we are all students, always. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

‘Half CA’ will be streaming on Amazon miniTV on July 26.

