Halle Bailey says she felt "really insecure" about her looks after welcoming son Halo

Washington [US], May 13 : Singer-songwriter and actress Halle Bailey has been feeling "really insecure" about her body after welcoming her son Halo in January 2024.

She wrote about her insecurities on her Snapchat and later reshared it on TikTok

"Right now, currently I am a little bit thicker than I usually am and I feel really insecure about it, a little bit," said Bailey, adding, "Because all my life, I've been like 120 lbs, really skinny. And then I had my baby and then when I was breastfeeding, I lost a bunch of weight," reported People.

"So I felt like my body sort of snapped back to where I thought it did, at the time, but it still was very off," she continued. "And now that I'm 25, I just feel myself like, 'Oh. Weight is sticking more.' Like, ok."

She added that she is currently on vacation for the first time in a long time, and her hectic schedule has made it difficult to prioritise working out.

"This is my first time I'm taking a break. I was filming every day and being a mom to Halo every day. I didn't have time anywhere between being on set and being with Halo to work out," she shared, adding, "So I'm a little fluffy right now because I kind of fell off of my consistent workouts," as per the outlet.

Bailey stated that she had recorded a video with her sister Chloe Bailey, and after posting it, she found she was quite insecure about her looks in the video.

And in fact, she asked her sister to take down the video after reading the comments of the viewers about her physical appearance. "I was insecure about it and what people were saying about my body and I don't know, I get in my head about stuff like that," she says. "But then today, I'm like, 'I'm going to feel better about myself. I'm not going to be too hard on myself, because I've been working a really cool job that I just finished," as per the outlet.

However, now the actress is full of positivity and wants to focus on herself, "Guys, I had a really great experience in New York and now I'm on vacation with my sister and we're celebrating and we're with my baby, we're having a good time," she says. "I'm not going to be so hard on myself. So my message of today I'm telling this to myself is to just enjoy the moment and not be too hard on yourself and let yourself live a little and have some fun," according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor