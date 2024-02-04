Halle Berry poses braless to raise awareness

Los Angeles, Feb 4 Actress Halle Berry posted a sultry braless picture just days after her new movie was unexpectedly scrapped.

The Oscar-winning actress (57) took to Instagram to upload the photo which shows her posing against a large stone ornament, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Dressed in a low-cut halter neck top and flowing skirt, Halle had her arms over her head as she showed off her incredible figure. In the caption, the ‘X-Men’ star candidly discussed the menopause, and asked her followers to share their own experiences.

She captioned the snap: “Ladies, this is what menopause can look like! Let’s reframe it. Let’s destigmatize it. Let’s educate ourselves and celebrate each other during this magnificent phase of life! Head over to @respin to learn more.”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, some fans used the opportunity to praise her for speaking out about menopause. "Thank you for being such a beautiful pioneer of menopause awareness. You make it more liberating than a process of life we are programmed to believe is a terrifying experience," one of her fans commented.

Another wrote, “Thank you for letting women know that at this stage of life you can still be just as beautiful and youthful as ever and it is so easy. It is truly the best part of life.”

However, some of her followers were distracted by the large, egg-shaped ornament she was posing against in the photo. "Gorgeous even when leaning against a giant potato," one quipped.

"I’ve always wanted to go to the potato museum. Jealous," another joked.

"That's the biggest potato I've ever seen," a third chimed in.

“At first, I thought she was posing next to a potato," one follower agreed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor