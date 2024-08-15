Halle Berry says Blake Lively asked if she would play Storm in 'Deadpool' instalment

Washington [US], August 15 : Actor Halle Berry has shared that Blake Lively asked her if she would join Ryan Reynolds' latest 'Deadpool' instalment as her X-Men character of Storm, reported People.

"Blake asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me," she said.

Reynolds not only starred in the film but also co-wrote and produced it as well. Shawn Levy directed and also worked on the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.

Berry starred as the Marvel superhero who can control the weather with her mind in X-Men in 2000, X2 in 2003, X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 and X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.

If Berry had joined the cast, she would have reprised her role alongside her former X-Men costar Hugh Jackman, who starred as Logan Howlett/Wolverine.

She would have shared the screen space with Marvel stars, including Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes and Dafne Keen, who also made surprise cameos as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Elektra, Blade and X-23. She would have also joined Channing Tatum, who starred as Gambit/Remy LeBeau, and Lively, 36, who played Lady Deadpool.

Since the film's July 26 premiere, various actors have spoken about their cameos.

Snipes shared that although he "had very interesting conversations, some of them very substantive and some of them not," about reprising Blade, he "resided" to the idea of "moving on from [the Blade franchise]."

"I did not think it was possible," Snipes added. "I didn't think we would be able to pull it off. I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it."

"I thought it didn't make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about,' " the Demolition Man star added. "He told me the idea... They said 'yes' and 'it's a go.' 'If you're in, we're in.' Here we are," reported People.

