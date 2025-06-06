Halle Berry tells why she has turned down marriage proposal from beau Van Hunt

Los Angeles, June 6 Hollywood actress Halle Berry, who has been dating singer Van Hunt for five years turned down the marriage proposal by her beau as she doesn't feel the need to "validate" their love in a formal way.

Speaking to Today.com, Hunt said: "I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see. It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Berry, who was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez, added: “Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't."

However, the Oscar-winning star said she thinks she and Van will get married at some point, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married. And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

Asked when they are likely to wed, she said: "Soon".

Berry previously hailed meeting Hunt as a "life-changing" experience and noted he was the first person she had fallen "madly in love" with before they slept together, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Marie Claire magazine: “It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex. That has never happened to me, ever. Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical.”

Berry, who met Hunt through his brother, is convinced she has found the one in the Grammy-winning musician.

She said: "It took me a minute to get it right. The nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person.”

