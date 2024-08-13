Halle Berry's psychological horror film 'Never Let Go' gets new release date, check out

Washington [US], August 13 : Halle Berry's psychological horror 'Never Let Go' gets new release date, check out.

'Never Let Go' tells the story of a mother, played by Berry, and her fraternal twin sons, portrayed by Daggs and Jenkins, who have been haunted by an evil woodland spirit for years, according to Deadline.

The family has been taught to never let go of their protective bond. However, when one of the boys starts to question the reality of the evil, their bond weakens, leading to a terrifying struggle for survival.

Aja, who is known for 'The Hills Have Eyes' directed the film from a script by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. The film, directed by Alexandre Aja, stars Academy Award winner Halle Berry alongside Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B Jenkins.

The screenplay was written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. The film's production team includes 21 Laps' Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine, along with Aja. Halle Berry, Holly Jeter, and 21 Laps' Emily Morris serve as executive producers.

Aja directed 'Crawl', a pre-Covid horror film about alligators, as well as 'The Hills Have Eyes' reboot.

