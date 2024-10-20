Halloween killer Michael Myers shows off dance moves on SNL

Washington [US], October 20 : It's Halloween season, and even the most infamous horror villains are joining in on the fun.

Michael Myers, the legendary killer from the Halloween movies, who has been terrifying audiences since 1978, made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) tonight - with a twist, as per Deadline.

In a funny sketch, actor Jaxson (played by Mikey Day) wears Michael Myers' mask in a fictional sequel titled 'Halloween Rises'.

The scene is set as the cast and crew prepare for a classic horror moment. Chloe Fineman and Ashley Padilla play the roles of Haley and Sasha, who are sitting on a couch at home watching a scary movie when Michael Myers sneaks in through the sliding door behind them.

However, this time, instead of making a typical horror move, Jaxson's Michael Myers puts his hands on his hips and starts dancing to the movie's theme song. The unusual performance quickly leads the director (Andrew Dismukes) to stop filming.

The director steps in, saying, "Okay, so Jaxson, your movements are just a little too theatrical."

Jaxson explains, "Oh, I'm sorry about that. It's just how I worked on it with the stunt movement coordinator, Beau (Michael Keaton)."

The director and Beau discuss how to adjust Jaxson's performance, but when he tries again, his version of Michael Myers still doesn't quite fit the horror tone. While the director isn't convinced, Beau is impressed with Jaxson's killer Broadway-style moves.

The sketch ended with a dramatic, but humorous, version of the kill scene.

