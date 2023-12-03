'Halo' Season 2 to stream from this date

Sao Paulo [Brazil], December 3 : Makers of the sci-fi action series 'Halo' Season 2 have unveiled the show's teaser and announced its official release date.

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the teaser on their official page which they captioned, "They will be remembered. #HaloTheSeries Season 2 premieres February 8, 2024 on #ParamountPlus."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halo on Paramount+ (@halotheseries)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, Showrunner David Wiener, star Pablo Schreiber and new cast member Joseph Morgan unveiled the new footage as part of a presentation at CCXP Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday. The panel also confirmed the season two return date of Feb. 8, 2024.

The second season of the series based on the iconic video game franchise is set to see Schreiber's Master Chief John-117 lead his elite team of Spartans against the Covenant, a formidable alien threat which are also teased in the nearly minute-and-a-half first look, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Following a shocking event on a desolate planet, John becomes more convinced the war is about to change and that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. Risking everything with the galaxy on the brink, he sets out to prove what no one else will believe and find the Halo, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Halo Season 2 will be streaming from February 8, 2024 on Paramount+.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor