Halsey reveals battling 'secret Illness'

Los Angeles [US], June 5 : Singer Halsey opened up about her health struggles in her latest and riveting new single, 'The End'.

"Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive," Halsey wrote in social media post on Tuesday morning.

The post included videos and images of Halsey in treatment, while the caption tagged both The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as the Lupus Research Alliance, Variety reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

In the first of the videos, Halsey, 29, who uses she/they pronouns, sits on a couch while rubbing their legs in apparent pain.

"I feel like an old lady," they said, adding "I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick."

"At 30, I'm having a rebirth and I'm not gonna be sick and I'm gonna look super hot and have so much energy and just get to re-do my twenties in my thirties," she said.

The lyrics in "The End" tackle similar grievances: "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don't like to complain, but I'm saying sorry."

While she didn't disclose the exact illness, she did tag lupus and leukemia charities, leaving fans concerned and eager for more details.

Halsey had already been candid about their health challenges. The singer was earlier diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor