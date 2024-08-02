Halsey shares insights on how Britney Spears influenced their latest single 'Lucky'

Washington [US], August 2 : Halsey has shed light on the significant role Britney Spears played in the creation of their latest single, 'Lucky,' which features an interpolation of Spears' iconic 2000 hit of the same name.

In a recent interview reported by People magazine, Halsey detailed how they kept Spears informed throughout the development of the track.

"I shared everything with her every step of the way," Halsey, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, told during the interview reported by People magazine.

"From the first demo of the song to a shot-for-shot treatment of the music video, I wanted to make sure I was totally nailing it," Halsey added.

Halsey also revealed that the two stars exchanged merchandise related to their respective 'Lucky' anniversaries.

"She sent me 'Lucky' merch for the anniversary, and I sent her some merch and stuff like that," Halsey said, adding, "It's definitely like a pinch me thing. I didn't even know she knew who I was, kinda."

The song, released on July 26, also incorporates Monica's 1997 hit 'Angel of Mine' in its production.

Halsey's 'Lucky' explores themes of fame, motherhood, and personal health struggles, including their recent diagnosis with systemic lupus erythematosus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

The music video for 'Lucky' pays homage to Spears' videos for 'Lucky' and 'Toxic,' featuring a visual narrative of Halsey's shaved head under a wig before receiving medical treatment.

Halsey expressed the emotional complexity of the project on Instagram earlier this week, noting the challenge of conveying conflicting emotions in the video.

The release of 'Lucky' was not without its controversies. Hours after the video's debut, Spears posted on X (formerly Twitter) expressing distress and feeling "harassed, violated, and bullied" by the video.

However, she later retracted the statement, clarifying it was "fake news" and expressing her continued admiration for Halsey.

Spears wrote, "I love Halsey and that's why I deleted it!!!"

In response, Halsey posted a supportive message on X, affirming their respect and admiration for Spears.

"I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will. You were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day."

'Lucky' marks Halsey's first release since their June single, 'The End,' and follows their 2021 studio album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'.

