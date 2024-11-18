Halsey supports her mom as she recovers from second breast cancer surgery

Washington [US], November 18 : Singer and songwriter Halsey shared a health update about her mother, reported E! News.

Halsey's mother Nicole Frangipane's recovered from a second surgery following a diagnosis of breast cancer this summer.

"November is trucking along," the singer wrote on Instagram. "My mom is recovering from a second surgery due to her breast cancer diagnosis this summer."

"I love her so much and she deserves far more comfort and happiness than the world is managing her at the moment," Halsey continued. "crafts, reading, and snacks at my house all autumn long. Is how we shall persevere."

"In between photos of books and trinkets, the 30-year-old shared a photo of herself lying in bed with her mother, 51, while both were hooked up to IVs. Nicole appears to have bandages wrapped around her body in the photo as the mother-daughter duo stretches out their arms and smiles for the camera," reported E! News.

She received a lot of love and well wishes in the comments of her Instagram post, with many fans offering "so much love" and "good vibes" as Nicole heals from her latest procedure.

"HAPPY HEALING MAMA ASH," one social media user wrote. "We love you and know you will heal beautifully, especially with your baby by your side."

Halsey's update on her mother's cancer battle comes after a year of ups and downs involving her own health.

Halsey has shared their deeply personal struggles with health through their latest album, 'The Great Impersonator', released on October 25.

This fifth studio effort sees the pop star, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, channel their battles with lupus and a rare T-cell disorder into poignant lyrics that resonate with vulnerability and strength.

After publicly announcing their health issues in June, Halsey who officially uses 'they/their' as their pronouns, expressed a renewed appreciation for life.

"I feel lucky to be alive," they stated, acknowledging the support they've received in managing their conditions.

On 'The Great Impersonator', the emotional weight of their journey is evident, particularly in tracks like "Panic Attack," where Halsey sings about how their physical state affects their ability to love, "My spirit has been broken / My optimism's getting sore. And I would love to love you / But my body's keepin' score,".

The album includes a powerful trio of songs titled 'Letter to God,' each capturing Halsey's struggles with illness through a slightly different lens.

In the opening track, they plead, "Please, God, I don't wanna be sick," a raw testament to their experience of chronic pain and uncertainty.

One of the most striking moments comes in "Life of the Spider," where Halsey narrates a grim scene from their health battle. "It's four in the morning and I'm layin' with my head against the toilet seat / For several days now I've been livin' here, too tired to sleep, too sick to eat."

In the reflective ballad 'Darwinism,' Halsey contemplates mortality with lines like, "What if I'm just cosmic dust / Put me in a metal box that's bound to rust." This track encapsulates their introspection, demonstrating how art can emerge from even the darkest places.

The 30-year-old artist first opened up about their health challenges last year, detailing their diagnoses of Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

"Both of which are currently being managed or in remission," Halsey shared, adding, "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to turn to," according to E! News.

As they approached the creation of this album, Halsey was acutely aware of its significance. "When I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make," they admitted, highlighting the urgency that propelled their artistic vision.

With 'The Great Impersonator' now available, Halsey invites listeners on an emotional journey through pain, resilience, and ultimately, hope. Their story not only sheds light on personal struggles but also emphasizes the healing power of music.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor