Thaman S Calls Akhanda 2 a “Pan-Universe Film”, Says ‘Pan-India Is Too Small for a God’s Film’

God of masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu have reunited for Akhanda 2, a devotionally layered action spectacle mounted by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, has music scored by S Thaman. During the recently held song launch of The Thaandavam, Thaman S opened up about working with Boyapati Sreenu and Nandamuri Balakrishna, even describing Akhanda 2 as a “pan-universe” film.

“I want to be very true to my music for him. This combo of Boyapati Sreenu sir and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir is the most brilliant combo because they both bring proper energy. I’ve lent music to the film’s first half, and the second half is even bigger, even more powerful. It’s a great experiment. Generally, I don’t believe in the ‘pan-India’ aspect because all our songs are celebrated all across the world. So, Akhanda 2 is a pan-universe film because it’s God’s film. For Akhanda 2, pan-India is a very small word,” says Thaman S.

With The Thaandavam song, Thaman S returned with a high-voltage devotional banger, showcasing Balakrishna in his most ferocious Aghora avatar yet, performing a fiery Shiva Thaandavam in a massive temple arena, surrounded by chanting Aghoras. Thaman’s heavy musical score complements the song’s intensity, serving the most compelling devotional number of the year.

Akhanda 2 unites Samyuktha as the leading lady, Aadhi Pinisetty in a crucial and commanding role, and Harshali Malhotra in an emotionally significant character. The film boasts top-tier technical craftsmanship, with visuals by C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D. Detakae, crisp editing by Tammiraju, and grand production design led by A. S. Prakash. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 is mounted on a grand scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The movie is gearing up for release on December 5th.