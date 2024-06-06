'Hamare Baarah' gets green light for release tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : The Bombay High Court has lifted the injunction on the release of the much-anticipated film 'Hamare Baarah' during an evening hearing.

The court has instructed the respondents to form a committee comprising three members, including at least one Muslim member, to watch the movie and provide their report by 9 am tomorrow.

Unless the court alters its decision, the film is permitted to be released, with the first show scheduled for 10.00 am tomorrow.

The court documents reveal a heated argument between the petitioner and respondents regarding the objectionable content in the film's teaser.

However, the court has taken note of the removal of certain dialogues and the film's certification process.

It has emphasised the need for the committee to focus solely on the theme of the movie and the claims made in the petition.

The order also specifies that any objections raised by the petitioner will be considered by the court by tomorrow morning, ensuring a fair and balanced decision-making process.

This ruling brings a sense of relief to the makers of 'Hamare Baarah,' who were facing uncertainty after the earlier stay imposed by the Bombay High Court till June 14, just two days before the scheduled release on June 7.

The film, which explores the theme of overpopulation, has garnered attention for its bold narrative and thought-provoking themes.

Starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, it has captured the public imagination and anticipation.

Despite the legal hurdles, the film's director and producers remain grateful for the support received, including safety measures provided by the Maharashtra government during the release week.

The imposition of the stay had raised serious concerns among the producers, who had invested significantly in the film's production and distribution.

This legal obstacle emerged following a petition filed by specific religious community activists, challenging the film's release.

Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh, and directed by Kamal Chandra, 'Hamare Baarah' promises to deliver a compelling narrative, shedding light on a pressing social issue.

With the Bombay High Court's decision to lift the injunction, 'Hamare Baarah' is set to hit screens as planned on June 7.

